William P. Murnane Sells 33,533 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 33,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $840,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $271.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.