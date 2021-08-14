WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.57. Approximately 11,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 68,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.88.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EES. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 132.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1,714.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.