Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Guggenheim

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIX. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $205.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $203.75 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

