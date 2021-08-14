Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Guggenheim

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIX. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.
Shares of WIX stock opened at $205.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $203.75 and a 12 month high of $362.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
