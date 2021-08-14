Woodcoin Price Down 14% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $355,115.01 and $53,722.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,787.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.37 or 0.06964265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $655.92 or 0.01401923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00387514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00138799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.03 or 0.00577154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00348180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00302477 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

