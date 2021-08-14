Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Short Interest Update

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,907,100 shares, a growth of 809.5% from the July 15th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,521,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Worksport stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22. Worksport has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a negative net margin of 719.43%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

