World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,410 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 234.5% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 50,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of INT opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

