WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WPTIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

