WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$168.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$168.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSP. ATB Capital raised their price target on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$145.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$159.34 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$82.95 and a one year high of C$162.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$145.79. The company has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.