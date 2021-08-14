Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

