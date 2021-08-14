XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $108.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.77.

XPO opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

