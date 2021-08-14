XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $108.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.77.
XPO opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.