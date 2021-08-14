Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 1.9% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 88,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

