Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,471 shares of company stock worth $10,386,399. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 171,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,048. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

