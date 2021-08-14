YAM V3 Price Tops $0.92 (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $440,727.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.00885740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001939 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,892,086 coins and its circulating supply is 12,505,350 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.