YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.45. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

