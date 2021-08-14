Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.45

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.45 and traded as high as C$14.45. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.29, with a volume of 2,334 shares changing hands.

Y has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.45.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

