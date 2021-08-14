Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Update

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth $140,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YSAC opened at $10.07 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

