YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE YETI remained flat at $$102.00 during midday trading on Friday. 474,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,704. YETI has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.08.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.32.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

