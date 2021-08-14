Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTEN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the period. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

