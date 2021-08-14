Yon Jorden Buys 3,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COHU stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

