Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post sales of $106.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.60 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $105.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $432.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $479.78 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $492.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%.

CASA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

CASA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 202,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

