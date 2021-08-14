Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $788,189. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Photronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Photronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Photronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.23. 201,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,274. The firm has a market cap of $819.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

