Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.08. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

