Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post sales of $7.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.23 billion and the highest is $7.45 billion. US Foods reported sales of $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $28.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.87 billion to $28.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.17 billion to $31.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,464,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 63.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.