Zacks: Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $23.56. 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,886,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

