Zacks: Analysts Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELOX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.