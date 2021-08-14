Zacks: Analysts Expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELOX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

