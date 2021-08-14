Zacks: Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 445.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

FRG opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,482 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,907 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

