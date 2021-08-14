Zacks: Analysts Expect Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Purple Biotech.

NASDAQ PPBT opened at $4.72 on Monday. Purple Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Purple Biotech by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 90,135 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Purple Biotech in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

