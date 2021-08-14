Zacks: Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $33.25.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.