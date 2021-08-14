Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of THC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 712,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,081. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,668. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $45,240,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 136.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

