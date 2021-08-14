Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of THC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 712,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,081. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,668. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $45,240,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 136.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.