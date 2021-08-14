Zacks: Analysts Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to post $22.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $19.36 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $97.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.23 million to $107.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $52.09 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 155,012 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.