Zacks: Analysts Expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.18 Million

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to post $22.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $19.36 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $97.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.23 million to $107.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $52.09 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 155,012 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.