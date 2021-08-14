Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.05 Million

Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report sales of $18.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.95 million and the lowest is $16.80 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $10.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $73.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $74.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $124.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 81.15% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. 1,111,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.