Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGFS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.