Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,829 shares of company stock valued at $616,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,651. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.40.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

