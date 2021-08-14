Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce $80.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.40 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $77.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $310.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

NASDAQ:BBCP remained flat at $$8.72 during trading hours on Friday. 60,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 59,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 82.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

