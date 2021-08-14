Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $1.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.18. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Hub Group stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.13. 268,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $733,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

