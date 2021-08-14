Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MLAB stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.69. 22,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,592. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $541,764.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,869.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $556,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,343.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,122 shares of company stock worth $7,635,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

