Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce $294.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.24 million and the lowest is $293.19 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $378.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. 197,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 4,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $157,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,467 shares of company stock worth $3,440,066 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 225.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in NETGEAR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

