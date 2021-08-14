Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.66). Progenity reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progenity stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,204. Progenity has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

