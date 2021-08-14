Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce sales of $37.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.57 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $244.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $432.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $456.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

