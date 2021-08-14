Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post sales of $461.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the lowest is $444.50 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $355.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.01%.

MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. increased their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $26.55 on Friday. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $929.38 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.