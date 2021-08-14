Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report sales of $374.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.82 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $402.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 1,183,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,104. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

