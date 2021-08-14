Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Commvault Systems posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Summit Insights raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 152,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,966. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.39.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $2,557,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,169,694. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

