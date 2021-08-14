Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report sales of $61.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.75 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $55.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.27. 163,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,642. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.