Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after buying an additional 859,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.