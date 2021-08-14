Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Hold

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of AGLE opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

