Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Hold

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareCloud Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems. The company’s products and services including revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management at www.carecloud.com. CareCloud Inc., formerly known as MTBC Inc., is based in Somerset, New Jersey. “

MTBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.07 on Thursday. CareCloud has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $116.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,381 shares of company stock worth $1,586,359. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

