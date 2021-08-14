Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) to Sell

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRG. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $649,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Integra Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the second quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

