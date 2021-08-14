Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $48,059.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,868 shares of company stock worth $4,295,300 in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.