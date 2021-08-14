Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werewolf Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Equities analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,886,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,716,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,020,000. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,647,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

