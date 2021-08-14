Zacks Investment Research Lowers AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

ALVR has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 82.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

